It can seem like a daunting task to always look stylish. We’ve all seen the men and women who always seem to have just the right balance in their outfit and/or accessories. How do they do it? And how can we do that? The answers may be simpler than you think. Take a look below for 6 tips that will help you always look stylish too.

6 Tips to Always Look Stylish

1. Identify Your Personal Style

Identifying your personal style can take time. Some people try for years to figure out what their style or fashion personality really is. We recommend creating a moodboard of items that you really like. Then, go shopping and try on various pieces similar to your moodboard. See what looks amazing and feels great. You may be surprised by what you love. Many people find that their style encompasses male, female, gender-neutral, and androgynous styles. Don’t limit your style to a “gender” or section of clothing at the store.

2. Start with a Capsule Wardrobe

Your capsule wardrobe should consist of reliable fashion staples – A little black dress, the perfect women’s jeans, a favorite t-shirt, a neutral button down, and a layerable jacket. The idea of a capsule wardrobe is having pieces that you can easily mix and match together without pulling items in from your repository. No matter where you need to go, you know the items in your capsule wardrobe will look great together.

3. Wear Clothes that Fit Well

There is nothing that looks more stylish and polished than a well tailored outfit. If you’ve never tried it, you should! Find a tailor near you and get those too-long pants hemmed just right or that dress side seam sorted out. When you have items that are perfectly tailored to you, you can add items and accessorize almost any way you like.

4. Only Shop for What you Love

Part of looking stylish is feeling great in what you’re wearing. Shop for items, designers, patterns, etc. that you love. Don’t shop for things that you are just “okay” with. That’s how you end up with a pile of maybe items in your closet. Instead, focus on spending your money and effort on things you really love that you know you can style and feel great in.

5. Balance Proportions

The most stylish looks are the ones that are well balanced and harmonious. You balance proportions by wearing clothes that are suited to your body shape. Of course, you can always add in an oversized shirt or jacket, but your base items should fit well and be balanced to your body.

6. Don’t be Shy

Today’s fashion trends include stripes, bold colors, and lots of exotic patterns. Don’t be shy in trying any or all of these trends. You can stick with your wardrobe staples and add in a punch of color or a bold pattern to create a standout piece. You can also play around with materials and textures in your accessories.

Wrapping it Up

As you can see, there are many ways that you can look stylish – no matter where you are going or what sort of look you are going for. The real key to being stylish is being true to your personal style and what you love about fashion. Your confidence and comfort shine through and add the perfect touch to any outfit.