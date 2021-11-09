Isn’t it time you automated and simplified your labyrinth of HR processes and managed them sans human assistance? Well, what you’re looking for is a human resource management (HRM) app. Such applications can help smooth out HR operations, and the cool thing is that you can gain info and make moves right from your mobile device.

Here’s what you need to know about what HRM applications do.

The Issue

Depending on the company’s size, HR managers have always had to deal with a ton of info about lots of people. These days, though, organizations are increasingly acknowledging that, in this Digital Age, there are smarter ways to run HR that saves time and money. If you want more productivity, you need to automate your HR operations.

What’s an HRM App?

An HRM app is a technological tool that lets you automate and decrease the complexity of HR processes. There are various kinds of applications — payroll, talent acquisition, etc. — some more complicated than others.

What Kind of Software Features Should I Look For?

Sometimes finding the right human resources management application for your organization’s system feels like shopping for jeans (ladies, can’t you relate?): tons of options, but the “perfect fit” is elusive. You’re always wondering whether you can do better.

Well, while you’re shopping, here are some of the most important features you should consider:

1. Staffer info

You should be able to access employee data such as job and salary history and time off requests at the click of a button. This will help come tracking and reporting time.

2. Recruitment and employment

You want a system that will help with all HR duties throughout an employee’s tenure, starting with recruitment and hiring. HR departments that have HR management software can streamline these processes.

3. People management

You want to be able to gauge employee performance. This means things like productivity and even customer satisfaction. Such apps can provide automated feedback, competency tests, and more.

4. Employee benefits management

Most organizations expect their new solution to offer management of benefits including paid time off, health insurance, and retirement plans. Having access to such data helps with workflow.

5. Payment management

People want to get paid and with no glitches, so, your HR likely needs updated software to further streamline the process. Such a system also handles things such as rewards and employee recognition.

6. Attendance management

To ensure staffing needs compliance, your system should be able to handle time reporting and tracking, absence management, project billing, and more.

7. Professional development

You want to help productivity by offering employees training and learning courses, but you need to keep track of the offerings, including certification and course content, to minimize planning and staffing issues.

8. Accounting

These features facilitate financial planning and invoice management and can simplify on-point budget production.

9. Bells and whistles

These technical features are in addition to functionality necessities, and can include compliance management, mobile apps, and security.

Post Implementation

To make the most of your software investment, you need to be able to manage your new applications. That’s where a consultant such as Mercer comes in. Too many times, a system launch is hampered by post-production hurdles that can impede the success of the potential-laden system. So, you need someone with deep expertise in your system to help with deployment — and beyond.

Now that you know what HRM applications do, you can relieve so much of your workload by automating tasks. Some apps, however, are more challenging to use and maintain than others, so be sure to hire a consultant to help you optimize the system’s capabilities.