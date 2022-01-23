Are you starting a new venture and looking for an easy and efficient software assistant to enhance and automate your processes? Or are you an established business looking to improve your client engagement? If so, look no further than vcita, a business management, payments and client engagement platform that minimizes workload and increases client satisfaction.

Founded in 2010, vcita offers a range of features for client relationship management, marketing, appointments and payments, all of which are ideal for service-focused SMBs. Initially, vcita started life as an online scheduling platform. But over the years, it’s evolved into a more comprehensive business management solution, including billing and administration-related features.

That said, if you’re considering purchasing business management software to streamline your operations, stick with us to learn everything you need to know about vcita.

A Deeper Dive into Eight of vcita’s Key Features

First things first, let’s take a closer look at some of vcita’s key features:

1. Invoice, Estimate, and Quote Creation

Sending estimates and quotes is made easy with vcita’s in-built estimate and quote builder. You can review your quotes and estimates before sending and fully customize them however you wish.

Invoice creation is also effortless. Within minutes you can create and send client invoices from vcita’s intuitive dashboard. Like estimate and quote creation, invoices are also fully customizable. But, best of all, you can even edit invoices after they’re sent.

2. Calendar Management

With vcita’s calendar functionality, scheduling appointments and events is a breeze. You can also manage client participation and prepayment prior to appointments, for both one-on-one meetings and group events.

You can even send invitations to meetings directly from vcita. Just select the client’s name from your list and follow the necessary steps to ping them an invite.

All in all, these calendar features make it incredibly easy to stay organized as a team and in touch with your clients.

3. Accounts Receivable Support

vcita boasts several functionalities to support accounts receivable, including secure payments through vcita’s own payment gateway or through third-party processing gateways such as Stripe, PayPal, Venmo and Square. You can set the system to bill clients on a custom scheduled cadence, and to send automated reminders for late payments.

You can also save client information to streamline future payment processing, but the system does so privately, so you don’t need to be responsible for securing the information yourself. Clients can pay you however they like, even using vcita’s own mobile wallet-like “Pay by Mobile” solution.

4. Receive Payments in Different Currencies

In addition, vcita enables you to receive payment in multiple currencies. Simply choose the currency to match your business location, and you’re ready to go.

5. Data Drill Down Features

With vcita, you can keep track of business activities while you’re on the go with the Reports module. Here, you’ll gain insights into your bookings, payments, clients, and marketing metrics.

Then, with this info to hand, you’re better positioned to make more informed decisions about your business.

6. Cross Channel Lead Nurture

With vcita, you have access to a plethora of marketing tools and communications channels to help you drive more business with minimal time and effort.

For example, by creating and launching automated email and SMS campaigns, you can target clients with a series of personalized messages sent across multiple touchpoints.

More specifically, you can trigger automated email and SMS campaigns based on:

A client’s life event, e.g., a birthday or anniversary

Specific purchases

A follow-up

Client inactivity

This kind of customized content better resonates with recipients, which, needless to say, is worth its weight in gold when it comes to cultivating long-lasting client relationships.

7. Self Service Customer Portal

In short, the self-service customer portal is a streamlined solution for client management and customer relations.

More specifically, it provides your clients with a central hub for interacting with your business and accessing their information from the convenience of their mobile or desktop devices. Here, you can also enable clients to schedule appointments, review past communication and pay invoices.

8. Integrations

One of the great benefits of vcita is that it seamlessly integrates with other business tools. Big names include Zoom, Zapier, Quickbooks, etc., allowing you even more control over your business.

Depending on the integrations you choose to use, it’s even easier to improve and streamline your accounts receivable support, marketing strategies, business operations, etc.

Understanding vcita Pricing

Vcita has three pricing plans to choose from. Each program includes a free mobile app for iOS and Android:

Essentials: $19/month (annual billing) or $29 monthly payment. The vcita Essentials package includes all the basic features you need to get started.

$19/month (annual billing) or $29 monthly payment. The vcita Essentials package includes all the basic features you need to get started. Business: $45/month (annual billing) or $59 monthly payment. This includes all the Essentials features with some significant upgrades: more monthly SMS credits, phone support and a free set-up session.

$45/month (annual billing) or $59 monthly payment. This includes all the Essentials features with some significant upgrades: more monthly SMS credits, phone support and a free set-up session. Platinum: $75 /month (annual billing) or $99 monthly payment. This unlocks everything vcita has to offer.

Pros and Cons

Now that we’ve covered the basics, let’s take a closer look at vcita’s most notable pros and cons:

Pros

You get access to a lot of different functionalities under one roof, all of which work seamlessly together.

Receiving customer payments is easy.

The scheduling and booking solutions are intuitive and efficient.

You get access to a decent array of marketing features.

Native integrations are available.

The self-service customer portal streamlines customer relations, giving you more time to focus on other areas of your business.

Cons

The data displayed in vcita’s Reports isn’t as advanced as it could be

vcita’s CRM isn’t as full-featured as other dedicated apps are

vcita is best for service-based businesses, as there aren’t any ecommerce capabilities

The mode and response time of customer support is dependent on the package you choose

Reviewing vcita: Our Final Thoughts

As you can see, vcita offers a wide range of features for SMBs looking to automate tasks, nurture their leads, and streamline business operations.

To recap, some of vcita’s most notable features include:

Invoice, estimate, and quote creation

Calendar management

Accounts receivable support

Reports

Cross channel lead nurturing

A self-service customer portal

Native integrations

With so much on offer, it’s safe to say that vcita is an excellent option for small businesses looking for a comprehensive solution that includes automated marketing and billing.