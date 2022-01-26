It is safe to say that the days of working according to one stereotypical pattern are over. Now, every business arranges the work process in a way that will be more profitable for a particular case. In this regard, some points provoke heated discussions. Today, we will touch on a hot topic — in-house vs. outsourcing.

In-House Type of Work: Pros and Cons

In the past, companies preferred to hire employees for office work. It was easier to supervise, teach, and hold meetings. But due to world events, almost all global corporations moved their employees in-house.

So, what are the pros of such work?

Savings on renting offices, minimizing organizational costs. The possibility to hire staff from all over the world — there is no attachment to a specific country or city. Reducing the risks of catching the virus (we must remember that we live in a time of pandemics).

Cons:

It is difficult to control the staff. Employees lose interest in their work, many become depressed.

Why Outsourcing?

There is a business practice known as outsourcing. It implies registering employees with a third-party provider or services of outsourcing software development platforms. All you need is to set tasks you want to achieve, and they will do the job. Such providers and platforms are fully responsible for quality.

One of the main advantages of outsourcing processes is that there is no need to spend money and effort on finding, adapting, and replacing employees. Another important advantage is the fact that outsourcing lets you focus on critical business operations and decision making process by getting non-critical business processes done by your outsourcing partner.

What to Choose?

Not all companies were able to stabilize and reach pre-quarantine levels during the transition to remote work. The experience of some companies turned out to be positive: processes moved painlessly to the new format and adjusted to new realities. Other organizations were forced to leave people in offices because they could not build the company and organize work processes.

There were also such companies that had previously transferred some non-core functions to outsourcers, thereby saving money and time during quarantine. Therefore, there is no certain answer — it is all about the ability of the company to organize its workflow.