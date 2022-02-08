Linear addressable advertising is here and it is now available across all platforms and many channels. This is an excellent opportunity for media businesses and advertisers to collaborate on their aims and objectives so they can develop and find new growth prospects. But what exactly is linear addressable advertising and how is it beneficial?

Here’s a beginner’s guide that details all you need to know about linear addressable advertising.

Linear TV Advertising

Television advertising that is neither targeted or interactive is referred to as linear advertising – the traditional means of viewing an advertising TV. Advertisements on linear television are pre-scheduled to air at a specified time.

Consumers in today’s society now have access to a multitude of screens and devices of which they can consume a variety of content. Television, on the other hand, still continues to be a vital link between marketers and consumers.

What is Addressable TV?

Addressable TV is a television advertising method that allows advertisers to broadcast advertisements and one-to-one advanced TV targeting to specified, targeted households throughout regularly scheduled television programmes. This can be done on linear TV through connected TVs or cable set top boxes using subscriber data that lines up to advanced audience targets.

Advertisers are able to target audiences by profiling and segmenting households at the household level to deliver various TV adverts to different homes that are viewing the same show or channel. Viewers may be watching the same programme on the same channel and at the same time, but addressable advertising allows advertisers to broadcast different ads to them.

Set-top box and digital inventory providers are used to deliver addressable adverts. They air between 2-minute local cable ad breaks and on digital over the top and CTV platforms.

Why You Should Purchase Addressable TV

The biggest reason to consider buying Addressable TV is that it reduces ad waste and improves performance by only delivering ads to households that are specifically targeted. It’s possible to construct an audience profile with precise demographics and segments and only show advertising to that specific audience, guaranteeing that any ads you place are seen by potential clients who fit the demographics and target profile you’ve created.

Because of its targeting powers and data complexity, addressable TV is naturally more expensive than linear TV, but the outcomes are likely to be substantially better.

How Linear TV Can Include Addressable Ads

For broadcast and digital video recorder views on TV screens, major advertisers are accustomed to reliable, trustworthy measurement data. They are unlikely to invest much in addressable technology until they believe they can combine this data with similarly reliable and trustworthy data for all other devices and services where their advertising is displayed.

It is predicted that unified measurement of TV commercials aired on any screen via any provider will remain unavailable in most areas. This is likely to be one of the most significant roadblocks to addressable TV advertising realising its full potential.

And there you have it, a detailed beginner’s guide that can give you a fantastic starting point to learning about linear addressable advertising. With these things in mind, you will be better able to make informed decisions about whether linear addressable advertising is best for you.