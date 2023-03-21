Your company’s fleet is one of the most important investments you’ll ever make, which is why you need to do everything you can to keep it safe. As a new fleet owner, however, it’s possible you don’t know what to do. With so many ways to protect your fleet, you may feel overwhelmed. This is a common issue many people face, but don’t worry as we’ve done the research for you.

In this article, we’ll be giving you a few tips to help you ensure your fleet’s safety.

Provide Driver Safety Training

The first way you can keep your fleet, and your drivers for that matter, safe from harm is to provide safety training. The road can be very dangerous and unpredictable at times, but part of the reason your fleet could be in danger is due to negligence.

Some of your drivers may get the bright idea of going a little over the speed limit, so they can get to their destination faster. While a fast delivery is what every consumer wants, there’s a right and wrong way to go about it. Speeding is most certainly not the answer, especially when it’s one of the leading causes of accidents.

Fortunately, giving your fleet drivers some training and what not to do on the road can go a very long way.

Screen Potential Recruits

Training is only part of the process; you need to trust those who you plan on giving that training to. If you’re just starting out and you’ve recently obtained your fleet, chances are you haven’t hired any drivers yet. While you go through your applicants, make sure to screen each one very carefully. Even if you find perfect drivers, it’s important to go the extra mile and ask for their consent on a background check. A background check is used to ensure your recruit doesn’t have a criminal history.

Your drivers may need to apply for a commercial driver’s license. Many vehicles can be used for commercial purposes, the FMCSA has a different meaning. Because the work of a fleet varies, commercial vehicles are used for different purposes. This can be a complex process, so it’s best if you review a guide that goes over what makes a commercial vehicle as well as the regulations you must follow.

Install the Proper Technology

No fleet is complete without the proper safety technology. In fact, none of the vehicles can operate until you show proof that they’re well-equipped. You need to install electronic logging devices (ELDs), tachographs, dash cams, and anti-lock brakes.

Purchase Fleet Insurance

You’re aware how pricey having a fleet can be. This is especially true when it comes to getting insurance for it. Or is it? At first glance, you may feel burdened by having to finance all those auto policies. But there’s a special type of insurance for business vehicles; fleet insurance.

This insurance plan functions identically to a traditional auto insurance policy. What sets them apart is that owners can place every vehicle they have on the same plan. It’s meant to help you save money on your fleet while having the best protection available.