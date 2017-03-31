5 Reasons You’re Not Getting New Customers

Has it become difficult to find new business? You’re investing money into marketing and lead generation, but you’re not seeing much of a return. You know you can’t just stop marketing altogether, but if you don’t figure out what’s going on soon, your company’s finances will plummet. What in the world is going on?

The truth is, it could be a combination of things that’s keeping potential customers away, below are just a few to consider.

1. Poorly Designed Website

When a customer accesses your website, what will they find? Is it an easy to navigate, professional website? Or is it a thrown together template with missing information that’s pretty hard to figure out? If it’s the latter, you need to act quickly.

Consumers want to be able to click on a website and find all the information they need without trouble. If they have to spend a lot of time looking for answers or waiting for pages to load, they are going to move on to another service provider.

Test your website by putting yourself in the shoes of the customers. Can you find what you’re looking for without too much hassle? Does everything load instantly? Are all the links in working order? If not, fix these errors.

2. No Physical Address

Do you run your business from your home office? Customers get skeptical of companies that do not have a physical address. This doesn’t mean that you need to go out and lease a commercial property if you don’t really need the space. Instead, you can consider options like a virtual office.

Companies such as Bay Area Offices provide virtual office space for businesses who want to look more professional. You can get a physical address and a local phone number, which would provide peace of mind for potential customers.

3. Your Prices

Pricing is likely one of the most challenging things for new business owners. You don’t want to price it too high or else you’ll lose business to competitors, but if you price it too low, you won’t make a profit. Yet what you may not have known is that if your prices are still too low for customers, they may become skeptical and decide not to do business with you.

You know the saying, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Well, the same goes for prices. If the prices are too low, what’s the catch? Are the products and services cheap? These are questions a consumer might ask.

While you might be trying to attract customers with your low rates, you could be doing the opposite. Therefore, do an analysis of the market to see what going rates are for your industry and consider adjusting the rates.

4. Your Products and Services

While your products and services may have started off hot, maybe the market has changed. Maybe your competitors are offering things that cause your customer base to turn away from you. One thing about remaining successful in business is remaining relevant. Continuing to meet the needs of your target audience. If you’re not doing this anymore, they will move on.

If the needs or interests of your target audience have changed, consider updating your products and services to accommodate them. Or consider introducing a new product or complimentary service.

5. Old Marketing Techniques

The world of marketing is ever-changing and if you’re not hip to the current trends, you stand to lose a lot of business. How long has it been since you’ve evaluated your marketing efforts? Are you measuring and testing to see which avenues are lucrative and which aren’t anymore?

Look at the current marketing trends and see where your marketing hold up compared to what’s new. Is your marketing campaign dead? If so, you need to fix it.

Takeaway

It takes a lot to keep your target audience happy and to keep the customers rolling in. If you started off with a steady stream of business but realize it’s been tapering off lately, sit down and evaluate each of the areas listed above.

Are there mistakes you’re making that could be driving your ideal consumers away? If so, take the necessary steps to make the changes.