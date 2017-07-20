4 Questions To Ask Before Designing Your Company Logo

Already found the perfect name for your business? This marks a turning point in your new venture, but don’t breathe a sigh of relief just yet. You still need to design a logo.

Every entrepreneur dreams of having a logo that will be recognized instantly by their target audience. When customers know exactly what your business is just by seeing your logo, you know you’ve done something amazing. Before you get there, however, you have a lot of work to do.

Here are four questions that should guide you in designing your company logo.

1. What do the logos of my competitors look like?

One of the biggest mistakes you can make is failing to consider the logos of your competitors. The last thing you want is to settle on a logo and find out later that it looks eerily similar to other businesses in your industry. Not only will you be accused of imitating, but you will have no chance of setting yourself apart. This proves to be a great disadvantage especially as a startup company.

2. Where can I have my logo created?

Hiring a professional graphics designer can help achieve the kind of logo that best represents your business. If you find one that specializes in logo design, you can even receive expert advice on what elements must be contained in your logo.

But working with a pro can easily cost you thousands of dollars. If you want to keep more money in your pocket, consider using a free online logo creator tool. You’ll be surprised at how extensive its features are, enabling you to create professional-looking logos without shelling out a ton of money.

3. What type of logo should fits my business?

There are different types of logos, and the one you choose should depend on your company name and what you have to offer.

Startups are often recommended to go for wordmarks or letterform logos. The former consists of a freestanding work or letter abbreviations, while the latter only has a single letter. These offer the advantage of being easier to remember. Pictorial logos are also popular, utilizing a recognizable image to represent your brand. You also have the option of using an abstract logo, which comes with the highest risk as it may not represent anything in particular.

4. What colors and font to use?

This step can make or break all your efforts.

Given the myriad of choices, it can prove confusing to select what colors and font to use. A good starting point is to choose a color that your competitors are not using. This gives you the chance to stand out instead of having your logo blend in with everyone else’s.

When it comes to font, think about the message you want to convey through your logo. A straightforward font proves ideal if you need to express your authority, while a whimsical font can be considered to convey fun and youth.

Takeaway

After finding the answers to the questions above, you should have a better idea of what logo will best accompany your brand name. It’s helpful if you avoid trying to be a perfectionist. Remember that even big brands have changed their logos over the years. You can always fine tune your logo to identify with any changes your company may go through in the future.