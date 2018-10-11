5 Best Practices in Making Your Business Logo Memorable

For businesses, the logo is one of the most important ways to visually connect with consumers. Consider the Nike swoosh or the Lacoste alligator. All fairly basic shapes, but incredibly striking all the same. The reason these logos work so well is that they immediately recognizable by being both unique and memorable.

Finding a Strong Logo

The true power of a logo is found in the design. Every aspect of the way a logo is made must be carefully considered in order to properly represent a brand. Moreover, the right logo is what will set a business apart and make it more memorable in the minds of consumers.

Wondering what it is about a logo that makes it the most memorable? Keep reading.

1. Keep it Simple

It is the simplest logos that are the easiest to remember. While highly detailed branding may be interesting to look at, humans tend to remember the easiest things the best. Typically, the most minimal logos are made of a basic shape and the name of the company. But how do you get the design to work?

With simple logos, the design starts with the idea. Generally, more minimal logos are based on a single symbol that can communicate the lifestyle, message or product of a brand. By only including the very basics of information, the logo can essentially be used anywhere and for anything. In order to keep things simple try the following things:

Use four words or less

Use three colors at most

Only use one effect or design element

Avoid any thinner elements in the type of artwork

2. Logos Must Communicate Your Brand’s Identity

Your logo must be an accurate representation of your brand. In order for any logo to be effective, it needs to have a unique meaning that is true to that brand. To decide what you want your logo to say about you, consider what type of meaning the shapes and colors convey. The right combination of both is what will push your logo over the top.

Ask yourself if the logo effectively communicates what your brand is about. Moreover, consider if the imagery sparks the right type of conversation. Does the logo work as a piece of design by itself?

Consider the following design elements and their various meanings:

Power: Use Geometrics Shapes

Traditional and sophisticated: Serif fonts

Warm and/or innovative: Organic lines

Trendy and cool: Illustrations

Approachable: Overlapping or converging shapes

Edgy: Using initials

3. Choose Colors Intentionally

The colors used in a brand’s logo will essentially set the tone for color choices in all future branding. This is why it is so important to carefully consider what certain colors say about your brand. With the right choice, your pick of colors will draw new customers in while increasing your brand’s visibility.

Since the best logo designs are simple, the color palette should be limited to three colors or less. While you can still do a lot with your pick of colors, keep in mind that today’s most popular logos are very flat. This means that they’re quite minimal and lacking in detail.

Famous logos like Apple’s Apple work so well because of how iconic and striking the simple shape is. Utilize this in your own logo design by choosing a color or colors that will boldly stand out without being too distracting.

4. Avoid Any Clip Art and DIY Logos

Far too many businesses think they can put together a simple logo design by using images from clip art or stock illustrations that they’ve found online. While using clip art may come from a good idea of keeping the illustration simple, the fact is that clip art is far too generic to use for something as unique as a logo.

As a business owner, you likely have great ideas, but if the logo isn’t effectively designed, it will look amateurish and cheap. Many business owners try to DIY a quick logo themselves with the use of Canva, Illustrator, Photoshop and the like. If you have experience in graphic design, this is fine, but if you’re just trying to hammer out a logo as quickly as possible, it will only make your brand look bad in the long run.

One of the only guaranteed ways to design a great looking logo is to leave it to the professionals. If you’re looking to include artwork in your logo, it’s best to hire a logo designer. An effective designer will speak with you about your brand’s needs and the message you are trying to communicate.

Experienced logo designers are familiar with what it takes to properly represent a brand. They’re able to properly dovetail design elements with products, ideas, and mission statements to create something that is innovative, eye-catching, and 100% unique.

5. Be Sure Your Logo Design Has Flexibiility

The best thing about a great logo is that it can be used in multiple iterations while still being easily identifiable to users everywhere. Whether these variations include a basic change in shape, color or something else, there will be no confusion when it comes to identifying the logo as part of your brand.

When flexibility is considered in the logo design process, you can use the variations of the logo in every form of marketing without compromising the brand’s visibility. Ask these questions to determine if your logo is flexible:

Can the logo be used over an image?

Can a tagline be added to the logo?

Does the logo work in both small-scale and larger sizes?

Is there an icon version of the logo for use on websites and mobile devices?

Does the logo work with product labels?

The Bottom Line

A truly iconic logo isn’t created overnight. As you work to put together the right colors, font, and design, you’ll eventually find the right fit that is easily recognizable, flexible, and aesthetically pleasing. Follow these five tips and be sure to keep it simple. Once you have the perfect logo design, your brand will be well on its way to reaching success.