In Mother Nature’s Grace: 7 Factors to Consider When Choosing a Green Wall

Green walls are fast becoming a very popular option to accent and improve office spaces. If you’re reading this, it’s likely something you’re considering installing. How much do you really know about green wall systems? They provide wonderful benefits, from enhancing the appearance of an office space to improving air quality for your employees. Before deciding on a green wall for your office space, you need to be educated, to make the best choice in terms of design.

Let’s take a closer at 7 factors to consider when choosing a green wall.

1. The Different Types of Green Walls System

The three basic types of green walls to use in an office space include: panel/modular systems, tray systems and freestanding walls. Panel/modular systems are ideal for any environment and are grown into modular tiles, and connected to a building’s plumbing system. Tray systems thrive best inside, and use individual trays that are inserted into a wall. Freestanding walls are portable, adaptable and excellent options for indoor and outdoor spaces.

2. Best Plant Types To Use for Green Walls

The scale of the wall, desired outcomes, and climate in the office all help in deciding the best plant for a functional green wall. Essentially, green wall panels support many species of plant, including ground covers, ferns, low shrubs, perennial flowers, and edible vegetation. Consider Sagegreenlife green walls and how they could improve your space and life.

3. How Green Walls are Installed

Green walls are typically installed by professional contractors with experience in landscape, irrigation, plumbing and/or general construction. In simple terms, the basic steps involve fastening the railing tracks to a wall in your office space for level mounting surface and proper air circulation between the green wall and the office structure. Next, hooking up the irrigation feed, and installing the wall planter modules into the slots of the horizontal rails, then installing the plants. The time required to install a green wall varies depending on your office setup and the building design.

4. How Green Walls are Maintained

Maintenance of a green wall is essential to successful growth. Proper installation of the green wall and the irrigation component and timing is critical. Green walls need adequate water and light to thrive. Plants may require occasional pruning, depending on species and appearance, and the supporting structures should be monitored occasionally.

5. Benefits of a Green Wall

Green walls provide several benefits that can improve lives and transform spaces. They can enhance the beauty of an office space considerably, making it alluring and highly productive. They act as natural air filters to improve air quality, reducing energy costs, and limiting noise levels in the office.

6. Cost

The cost of green wall systems vary, and so it’s possible to find pricing levels to suit your budget. Cost will likely depend on the system type, location, climate, desired look and required maintenance.

7. Where Can Green Walls Be Used

Green walls are versatile systems that can be installed in any office design. They can be used as a natural partitioning of open office spaces, insulation for large commercial developments, or as a decorative element.

There are several factors that you should keep in mind when deciding on a green wall design. The type of green wall, benefits, cost, and maintenance, among other factors are all important when making a decision.