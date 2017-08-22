5 Great Ways to Revamp Your Office Space

Boring walls, sad ambience, bad atmosphere – does this ring any bells? Many office spaces today are functional but not motivating enough for workers to realize their full potential or inspire productivity. If your office walls are closing in on you or your workers, rather than offering inspiration for new ideas, you need to do something about it.

As a small business owner, ensuring your workers feel comfortable and motivated at work is critical. With workers spending more time working than at home, a welcoming and exciting working environment is what they need.

Here are 5 great ways to revamp your office space.

Office Wallpapers

Working in an office environment can be exciting, and choosing the right office wallpaper can have a great impact on your workers. Office wallpapers add color, texture and inspirational interest to any space. Small businesses can turn their office spaces into more productive atmospheres by choosing the right wallpapers or murals.

From big, bold patterns that make a statement to colorful wallpapers that match your brand identity, textured wallpapers that complement your overall office design to wrapped columns and pillars in striking decorative effects, the choices are endless. Office wallpapers offer an affordable way to enhance the design of your office, boost ambiance and improve engagement.

Lighten It Up

One of the biggest problems that workers complain about is the lack of enough natural light and open space in working environments. Studies have shown that lots of natural light and open spaces help workers feel more relaxed and clear their minds.

In addition to opening windows, you should also have quality LED and CFL lighting, especially if your office space doesn’t have enough natural light. Brightening up your business office space enhances worker motivation, productivity and creates a pleasant working atmosphere.

Be Smart with Details

Walk into most busy offices, and you’ll find excess furniture, clutter and limited space to move around. To revamp your small business office, be smart with every detail. Every decorative element of your office should be focused on elevating your work area into an authentically decorated and sleek working space that promotes productivity.

Bring your office to life by adding some greenery, pick one or two accent shades to give your space a unique charm and introduce some branded promotional products like notebooks, flash drives and stylish pens to achieve a feeling of belonging. You can also add some charisma with warming art pieces but keep things organized and minimalistic.

Create a Perfect First Impression

First impressions always matter in any living or working space. Ask yourself what your customers or workers think when they set foot in your office. Focus on achieving a welcoming look and feel. Soft and bright colors should be the foundation of your office decor.

Colors are not always about paint – it can be upholstery, graphics or even artwork. Infuse your office space with color, both inside and outside to make it more exciting for everyone. While you want to achieve an attractive and fun look, go for more neutral tones to look professional.

Update Your Inspirations

Everyone has something that inspires them at work. Is it a cork board of pinned photos? Is it keeping one or two crystals on your desk? There’s always something you can add to an office space to inspire you when you need a creative boost or want to add some personality to your space or working desk.

Revamping your office space will help you create positive vibes among your workers. Business owners need to do whatever they can to make their office spaces as inspiring and comfortable as possible to improve creativity and productivity.