Important Aspects of Inbound Marketing

Inbound marketing is not a new concept; however, the impact of doing it right is huge for businesses, especially in today’s social media age. If you’re somehow still unaware what inbound marketing is or not sure whether it matters to your business or not, read on.

Know about Inbound marketing

Generally, this kind of marketing has the aim to attract customers to buy their products by using various content-based strategy. What inbound marketers do is that they use relevant writings, blogs, and different search engines to attract people. Nowadays the impact of social media cannot be ignored as the social Media is also the advertising platform.

“Inbound marketing helps you attract customers with content designed to attract qualified prospects, convert them into leads and customers, and grow your business.” – HubSpot



Inbound marketing involves drawing the attention of the target consumers. Trust and credibility are very important quotients in this field of inbound marketing.

Convert strangers to leads – by getting them interested in you

The idea of inbound marketing is getting found online. Yes, for that purpose, you need to have a significant content to attract visitors. They should get attracted to your writings and opt for your services. You want a certain number of people to access your website on a daily basis. Therefore, help them by answering their queries and this way you implement your content strategy.

Know the platforms of social media where your buyers are mostly present and interact over there. Give valuable, worthwhile facts and information that can match with the wavelength of your buyers so that they find those ideas relevant. Use the social media websites to its utmost in order to reach your buyers. By using these means, hope that you will be able to convert the strangers into leads.

To improve your conversion rate, you need to minimize frictions. Actions required to gain leads should be made seamless and frictionless. It’s not good at all if your customers are facing hindrances in order to reveal their information or show their interest in what you’re offering.

Engage people via videos, written content, webinars, or any methods you can think of and let them know about what you’re offering. But that alone is not enough. You need to keep the collected information (e.g., visitors’ personal information and preferences) to optimize the future interactions.

Inbound marketing vs. Outbound marketing

There are clear advantages of inbound marketing versus outbound marketing. While inbound marketing focuses on getting people engaged with your content in such a way that they are attracted to learn more about your business – and eventually do business with you, outbound marketing focuses on getting your brand promoted, broadcasted and delivered to people via certain targeting criteria (e.g., demographic).

Here’s the fact about outbound marketing: Nearly 45% of the emails are not opened by the receivers, and many people spam the calls of this kind of business. Commercials are many times ignored and 80% people skip the ads to reach their desired videos. It’s clearly unattractive, to say the least.

Takeaway

As you can see, going inbound is the way to go. While outbound marketing is not dead, inbound marketing is increasing in effectiveness (marketing dollar spent vs. results.) I recommend you to set a budget for inbound marketing and start launching inbound campaigns – today.