How to Raise Local Awareness for Your Business

For a business, marketing and raising local awareness is one of the most painful things to do, but it’s also the most necessary. Businesses need the support of their surrounding communities to be successful.

There are several creative ways you can raise awareness of your local business and have fun doing it. Some may apply to you, and others won’t, but with a little brainstorming, you’re creative enough to come up with some of your own ideas as well.

Host an Auction

Gather the arts and crafts community and host or sponsor an auction for a good cause. Once word spreads about the event, you’ll be surprised at how many people in your community would be interested in offering their products or services.

Of course, you would also offer yours, bringing awareness to your business through advertising of the event’s sponsors and having your products or services up for auction. Events like this can appeal to any type of crowd that fits your ideal customer, from family-friendly to black-tie.

Another benefit of an event like this is that you partner with other businesses willing to sponsor in order to create lasting relationships with an adequate support system in your small business community. Any event that gathers the community together will be mutually beneficial for all involved.

Stand Up For a Cause

Many businesses find causes that align with their beliefs or the services they provide. Choosing a charity to support raises brand awareness, but aligns your beliefs with people in your community of similar ideals, creating a meaningful connection and a loyal customer.

You can commit to any cause you like, as long as it supports your business model, and then don’t be afraid to be vocal about it. Donate, host events, and volunteer. The cause doesn’t matter as much as your commitment to stand up for it, showing your target audience both compassion and dedication.

Don’t Shy Away From Press

Good business owners embrace the press. Having a good relationship with local media outlets is an effective way to make sure you get incremental business later on. Don’t be afraid to do interviews with local influencers or let them do a piece highlighting your business and the benefits it provides to the community.

Use Advertising and Marketing

If you’ve stuck with traditional advertisements on TV or through the mail, it is definitely time to look into online advertising. Google and Facebook have smart algorithms to target people who will respond to your ads.

The more effectively you advertise on these online platforms, the better business you’ll get. It’s best to hire an outside firm who specializes in this type of marketing to maximize your investment in advertising. You could spend your entire budget making mistakes they already know not to make.

Most of these ideas will effectively raise your community's awareness of your business, but they also cost money.