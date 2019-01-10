Humans are naturally crafty in the sense that we can transform raw materials into something usable. Throughout history, mankind has invented various machines to aid in tedious work. From the printing press to the telegraph, we were able to elevate civilization to an incessant techno-evolutionary process.

Sure enough, our capacity for invention has provided a potential source of livelihood. And despite the fact that we already have advanced technology in the form of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices, ages-old crafts are still being practiced.

Woodworking, for instance, is still very much alive, thanks in part to new machines and practices in the field and in part to a growing demand for such services. Businesses that engage in this profitable craft are on the right track, as home constructions and renovations have spurred the need for woodworking businesses.

If you’re thinking of setting up your own woodworking shop, here are a few keys steps you can start with:

1. Draft out a plan

Just like the products you will be making, it’s important that you have a vision for your business before you can gather the resources needed to start. In this sense, you will have to draft out a business plan that outlines short-term and long-term goals, your financing options, and operational details.

You will also need to know your target niches. What would be your specialty? Cabinet making? Crate making? From this, you will be able to know where, when, and how to start your business and avoid any potential issues that could put your plans on hold.

2. Find a great location

After you have drafted your business plan and determined the goals you want to accomplish, you can now proceed to finding a venue for your woodworking business. You can either buy or rent out a commercial property in your area. For this, you can work with a licensed realtor to find real estate that can accommodate your workshop.

Still, a better alternative is to operate from your home as a startup. You can then scale your business as it grows its client base.

3. Invest in the right equipment

Here’s probably the trickiest part. The equipment you have on hand is just as important as everything else, so make sure you invest in quality. If your aim is to improve your productivity, then you will have to make sure you have the tools and machines needed for your craft.

Proper maintenance is also important, so you will have to secure spare parts you can use anytime your machines wear down. You can always tap machining services to help you create the parts you need to ensure seamless productivity.

4. Market your business online

Once you have everything set up, you will then have to start attracting clients who need your woodworking services. Make sure to spend a considerable amount for a professional website, but as a good start, you can simply create social media profiles of your business to build your network and engage potential through these channels.

Now over to you…

Are you running a workshop business and have a tip or two to share? Please share yours down below.