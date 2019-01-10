When it comes to running your business successfully, one of the most important elements is improving your social media presence. In addition to finding out where to get funding and hiring the right people for your team, you need to make your business known to potential business partners and customers. With the new year finally here, it’s time to refocus on the one social media platform that’s making it big now (Instagram). This social media platform has always been most popular among younger generations such as millennials and Gen Zers, but now everyone’s using it, which means it’s one of the best places for you to connect with people following you.

That’s why I’ve compiled this list of the ten best Instagram growth tools for 2019. Read on, if you’re interested in getting as many Instagram followers as you can this year!

1. SocialSteeze

When using the right hashtags and posting constantly isn’t doing enough to drive up your Instagram growth, using a service like SocialSteeze makes a huge difference. They get you real followers for Instagram , which separates this service from the rest. By using usernames, location, and more analytic information, they find followers that would eventually follow you once you had more posts. Especially if you’re running a new business, signing up for SocialSteeze is a smart move.

2. Magic Social

Another great Instagram growth service is Magic Social. This Instagram service gets you real, organic followers using advanced Instagram growth techniques. Additionally, they have a variety of pricing options, so no matter what size your business is and how much you’re making, you’ll find a plan that works for you. Instagram automation tools are powerful, and this is one of the best. Considering that there are 25 million active business accounts on Instagram, this is a great way to stand out.

3. Grum

If you’re posting on Instagram constantly, and want to be able to access your account at any time and with all your social media resources at your disposal, Grum is a great tool. Grum truly stands out as one of the best Instagram growth tools available. This tool makes it possible to access your Instagram from a laptop computer. So if you’ve got long captions and varied hashtags you store there, or images and videos you need to upload quickly, you can’t do without this tool.

4. Ink361

When it comes to running a social media account successfully, analytics are everything. And even though Instagram for Business profiles do provide you with free analytics via their Insights feature, sometimes you require even more information. That’s where Ink361 comes in. By using this tool, you’ll get the information you need to “post more of the types of content that your Instagram followers engage with, analyze similar or competing accounts to find out what their audiences respond to, and rack engagement month over month.” One billion people use Instagram–and this tool will help you understand how to reach them best.

5. Owlmetrics

As we’ve mentioned, no Instagram account is complete without a robust analytics tool–and that’s exactly what Owlmetrics offers. And in addition to giving you that, you’ll also get info on when it’s best to post, which will up your following quickly, so it’s a great addition to your arsenal.

6. Like Social

Another great way of getting followers is by having a popular enough account that you’ll end up on top of all explore feeds. But sometimes, algorithms get in the way, and no matter how well you’re doing, you can’t seem to get on there. Luckily, Like Social solves this problem, by getting around algorithms and making your Instagram more popular in the process. Over 60 percent of users log into Instagram daily, so this is a great way to get more of them following you!

7. Popmatic

In the new year, it’s always smart to use some of the best technology out there. And Popmatic, which uses bots to chat to potential followers, is a great example of combining something like AI with social media follower building. They talk to potential followers who are a good match in the first place and do a lot of chatting work that you’d have to do otherwise. To make this list of top 10 Instagram growth tools, it was essential to include bot technology.

8. Woobox

Another creative way of getting more followers is by having fun contests where followers can potentially win free swag from you. But with so much to focus on already, you might too busy to handle a contest. That’s why Woobox is a great tool that makes this process way easier for you.

9. Later

For anyone who’s busy, being able to schedule Instagram posts in advance makes managing your account way easier. By using Later, which can be free or cost as high as $49 a month depending on your plan, you can set up a whole campaign and not have to worry about it later on.

10. Boomerang

Videos are a huge deal in social media these days, so if you don’t have Boomerang in your Instagram arsenal already, add it now. After all, Instagram has 400 million Instagram Story daily active users. This app makes it easy to create short videos, which is sure to delight and attract more followers.