If you’re reading this article, then you’ve already come to the conclusion that hiring a virtual receptionist service just makes sense. Perhaps you’ve already enlisted a virtual receptionist service to assist with your company’s phones, but you want to find out what else you can use your virtual receptionist for.

First, it’s important to explore the different virtual receptionist services that are available. There are a few options. For instance, you can get a virtual receptionist service through a company with remote receptionists who are available to help when you need them. On the other hand, you can hire a virtual receptionist directly. The third option for hiring a virtual receptionist rests in using a virtual office space, in which a virtual receptionist might be a built-in amenity.

Once you’ve decided which route is going to work best for you, it’s time to define exactly what you want your virtual receptionist to do.

What Are Virtual Receptionists Used For?

Most companies decide to use a virtual receptionist when they need an answering service. Hiring a virtual receptionist will almost always be cheaper than hiring an on-site receptionist to work dedicated hours.

When you choose a virtual receptionist to answer your phones, you get versatility and flexibility on your side. Instead of paying someone to sit by the phone for 8 hours, of which much of that time is nearly guaranteed to be idle time, you can pay a virtual receptionist to help out when you need it. For instance, if there’s a peak time in the day where you need help with the phones, a virtual receptionist can be scheduled within those hours. This allows you to forego the daily rush of answering the phones while also putting time on your side. While the virtual receptionist is handling calls, you can be handling other productive areas of your business.

Things to Consider When Hiring a Virtual Receptionist Service

No two virtual receptionist services are alike. The truth is that due diligence in choosing a virtual receptionist service is always your best friend.

There are several factors you’ll want to consider when you’re hiring a virtual receptionist, simply because getting the most out of your virtual receptionist entails getting the benefits you need the most. Here are just a few of the most important aspects about hiring a virtual receptionist service you should consider:

1. Location

Location, location, location!

You’ve heard it time and time again, and it’s true – the location of your virtual receptionist service is important. Consider this: if you have clients around the world, especially a concentration of customers in a certain region, then you might want to have a virtual receptionist service that’s based in that time zone. If you’re using a virtual receptionist in a time zone where your customers are, then you’re guaranteed to have a customer support representative available when your customers are awake.

When you can’t field calls, your virtual receptionist can!

2. Cost

One of the biggest reasons for hiring a virtual receptionist is usually to cut costs. You’re not trying to cut corners, but you do want a better bottom line. It only makes sense to ensure that you are paying a price that makes sense for your budget.

When hiring a virtual receptionist, it’s important to remember that, again, no two virtual receptionists are made alike. They will offer varying fee schedules. For example, some virtual receptionist services will charge by the hour, while others will offer package rates. This gives you the flexibility to choose the right virtual service for your needs.

Carefully consider the time you’ll need from your virtual receptionist, as well as the price you want to pay.

3. Services Offered

Virtual receptionist services offer an obvious service – they answer the phones. Did you know that many virtual receptionist services offer additional benefits? For example, a virtual receptionist service might offer e-mail management, appointment scheduling, follow ups with clients, research, hotel and flight booking, managing blog posts, answering customer questions, recruitment, and more?

If you could use help in any of those areas, or others, be sure to inquire before you hire. This will ensure that you get the most out of your virtual receptionist service, as well as the most out of your time and money.

4. Amenities and Facilities

If you decide to use a virtual office space with a built-in or optional virtual receptionist service, you could also be eligible to receive a host of exclusive perks. For example, many of these spaces offer copying, fax, and print services; mail forwarding; meeting space; and even office space. This could offer exciting opportunities for your company. It’s quite possible that these features are already available to you or that you could upgrade to them.

Takeaway

In business, we hear people say this all the time: work smarter, not harder. That’s exactly what a virtual receptionist service can do for you. While you’re doing the income-producing work that keeps your business going, you can have someone taking calls and managing administrative aspects of your company to ensure that new customers are coming in, all while existing customers are also taken care of.

A virtual receptionist can truly revolutionize the way your business runs, and it can definitely make or break smaller and medium sized businesses. The key is to find out how to get the most out of your virtual receptionist services, and this means identifying what areas you need the most help in. Once you apply your virtual receptionist in your areas of need, you’ll have a solution that works wonders for your company!