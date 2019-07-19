If you are looking for a virtual receptionist, then you have a lot of options to consider. For instance, you would want to find a virtual receptionist that best suits your needs and offers the services that will help you most.

Not all virtual receptionists are the same, and that cannot be understated. Virtual receptionists even differ based on where they are located. While a virtual receptionist in a different country could be more cost effective, hiring a U.S.-based virtual receptionist is actually the best choice in many situations. The standard cost of a virtual receptionist is a fraction of the cost of an on-site receptionist, so there’s rarely a need to sacrifice quality in service when it comes to a virtual receptionist.

In this article, our friends at Ivy Answer take a close look at the top five reasons why you might choose a U.S.-based virtual receptionist.

What Does a Virtual Receptionist Do, Anyway?

A virtual receptionist carries out duties remotely, as opposed to working on-site. A virtual receptionist can provide a number of solutions, including message taking, handling phone calls, making follow up phone calls, scheduling appointments, and more. The receptionist might also carry out a number of other administrative duties, including bookkeeping, handling e-mails, writing letters and messages, conducting research online, carrying out data entry tasks, writing thank you notes, and more.

Virtual receptionist services are known for being flexible, and most virtual receptionists offer an array of skills. What they don’t know, many are willing to learn to help a client. This provides a huge value for companies in need of a multi-tasking remote receptionist to handle admin work.

Why Hire a U.S-Based Virtual Receptionist?

Virtual receptionists can be found around the world, there’s no doubt about it, but there are some very unique reasons why you might want to consider hiring a virtual receptionist that’s based in the United States.

1. If you’re launching a business in the U.S.

If you are starting a new business in the U.S., then it’s highly advisable to use a virtual receptionist that’s based in America. This simply offers the best quality, giving you a virtual receptionist who could possibly be in your time zone and already ready to work with your customers. This virtual receptionist will ideally speak fluent English and be able to more effectively provide services to your market area.

2. If you’re opening a new office in the U.S.

If you are at the helm of a company that’s based abroad but is opening a new office in the United States, then hiring a virtual receptionist who is already in the U.S. is a smart idea. This will give your U.S. customers a familiar feel when they speak with a receptionist who speaks fluent English. The value here is that a U.S.-based virtual receptionist can help you integrate better in the American market.

3. If you’re working with English-speaking clients

If you have a company abroad that doesn’t have an office in the U.S. but regularly does business with English-speaking clients living outside of the U.S., then hiring a virtual receptionist in the U.S. could make perfect sense. This will give you someone who speaks perfect English and can effectively provide services for you and your clients.

4. If you’re working with customers in the U.S.

If you have a company outside of the U.S. but are working with customers located in the U.S., then hiring a U.S.-based virtual receptionist service is a great choice. This will ensure that your American clients are speaking with an English-speaking receptionist whenever they call, giving your company a better appeal.

5. If you’re looking for a virtual receptionist in a convenient time zone

One of the most important reasons to consider hiring a U.S.-based virtual receptionist is to get someone who is located in a convenient time zone. For instance, a virtual receptionist located in the Central time zone can easily communicate with customers who aren’t just located from coast to coast but to those around the world, as well. If you need a virtual receptionist with the most uptime as possible, the best availability can often be found in U.S.-based providers. This is a particularly important benefit to remember if you’re working with customers both in the U.S. and abroad.

The Hidden Value of the Virtual Receptionist

When you hire a virtual receptionist, you’re adding more value to your business than you might realize. Up to 75% of calls coming into small businesses actually end up in hangups without ever reaching voicemail, highlighting the need for a virtual receptionist. In addition, a virtual receptionist can allow you the flexibility to leverage your other staff for income earning activities as opposed to dedicating someone to train as a receptionist.

A virtual receptionist means you don’t have to hire and train someone on the floor, too. Plus, the availability of a virtual receptionist can rarely be matched. All of these benefits are important to remember when hiring a U.S.-based virtual receptionist.

Assessing Your Needs

If you are doing business in the U.S. or with English-speaking customers or vendors, then it’s a wise idea to at least consider hiring a virtual receptionist based in the U.S. The cost difference still puts you at saving a lot on your bottom line, and it can actually make a huge difference in terms of branding before American clients. Even if using an American virtual receptionist is more expensive than using a virtual receptionist based somewhere else, you’ve got to consider the value that will be back into your business with the right image at the right time.

The availability of a U.S.-based virtual receptionist can ensure that your phone is answered every time, and that can mean making more sales.