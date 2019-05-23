Selling online has never been made even easier with the help of technology and its latest advancements. At present, there are many avenues on the Internet for you to sell your products, of which Amazon is one of the most effective.

Before you can expect yourself to succeed, however, it will be very prudent for you first to take up quick seller courses. No success ever comes without effort, and the same also holds for Amazon.

To help you out in your learning process, continue reading below.

1. Ultimate Amazon Seller Course by Philip Covington

If you are still a beginner in the world of digital marketing, it is but necessary for you to first go through the basics, especially if you aren’t a tech-savvy individual. The excellent thing about this Amazon seller course is that it covers almost everything you need to know, all in a very comprehensive and detailed fashion:

Branding

Taxes

Shipping label templates

Ordering process

Negotiating with suppliers

With Philip Covington, you can trust that he isn’t just in it for the views or the popularity. He knows what he is talking about, as he has been in the coaching industry for 20 years. If you are also the type who prefers smaller group courses than big group classes, then this is the perfect choice for you.

2. MarketPlace SuperHeroes

MarketPlace SuperHeroes makes it on this list and, indeed, you can safely say that they are considered superheroes in the field of digital marketing. This course has been around for many years, focusing on teaching Amazon courses. In fact, it is one of the most up-to-date courses that you can take, as, in 2017, the company had an overall update of all its topics. This is to your advantage because, remember, the trends of selling in the digital marketplace are continually changing. For you to stay on top of the competition of numerous other sellers on Amazon, you also have to employ updated techniques.

Here are some of the things that you should expect from MarketPlace SuperHeroes:

It offers courses that relate to a global reach of Amazon, not just country-specific

It has classes that are especially given and taught by the founders themselves

It teaches you about the various import processes and creating auto-selling Amazon techniques

It has that one big bonus class that teaches you how to generate over $1,000 a day on sales

3. Proven Amazon Course by Jim Cockrum

Proven Amazon Course has been in the industry of coaching about selling on Amazon since 2009. This gives them a decade of expertise, skills, and knowledge that you can bank on. This course spans both from digital videos to regular written training, which is just as comprehensive as it gets, as it covers the following vital essential elements of Amazon thoroughly:

Listing

Shipping

Sourcing/Buying

Apart from an extensive coverage on the three mentioned above, as a bonus, you will also be exposed to learning about taxes and accounting, private labeling, inventory, merchandising, and international business relations.

4. Amazon Freedom Course Review by Dan Vas

Dan Vas is one of the youngest Amazon tutors that you can find on Youtube. But don’t let his age fool you because he’s also got quite a broad knowledge on Amazon as well.

For those of you who belong to the younger age spectrum, taking Dan Vas’ course is the perfect one for you, because you can catch up with his speed, his terminology, and his techniques. This is also mainly for those who are already techies to begin with, and who already possess a basic knowledge of selling on Amazon.

One of the most significant advantages that you can gain out of taking this course is that Dan Vas himself also runs his own Amazon FBA business, so you can trust that this man knows what he is talking about.

5. Amazing Selling Machine

The Amazing Selling Machine is also one of the best and most popular Amazon seller courses that you can take on the Internet. You can trust that this course also is just as comprehensive as all the other courses that are available online. Plus, on the upside, too, you can rely on an excellent track record of all the other businesses and individuals who have also chosen to take up a course with the Amazing Selling Machine.

Examples of topics that you are going to learn include:

Building your brand name, logo, assets, and the like

Reaching out to suppliers and shipping companies

Creating your product opportunities

Conclusion

The courses enumerated above are proven and tested to have the basics of what you need to learn as you start your journey towards becoming an Amazon seller. There are still many more out there as well, and these are only a few.

With this, here’s to hoping that starting your Amazon business is no longer as daunting as it used to be. This goal of yours is achievable, and you are now one step closer towards your business aspirations.