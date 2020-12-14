Gas prices suck; the economy is nowhere near recovery point; politics suck, and those are so last season. 2020? COVID-19. People say 2020 sucks… well, they should wait for what 2021 will bring them; it could be suckier than this year (or not?)

In fact, the only thing I don’t suck is my life (I don’t know what’s left when people say their life sucks.)

Before you go away hating me and this blog post, I can confirm that this post is not a rant – in fact, you will find plenty of motivation to start doing something with your life after you finish reading (hopefully!)

So, let’s embark on a rather short journey, shall we? This blog post is meant to inform you of building a business that can be run in a location independent manner, as well as how to prepare yourself mentally and financially in making location independence happens.

Uncertain situations

You know how it goes – the economy is not in a good shape. The pandemic won’t help you live a better life, for sure! Many lose jobs… some others are simply tired of working for a boss when logistics are riskier than ever. Then some go-to entrepreneurship with a hope of finding success.

You know what’s the dilemma in entrepreneurship? Establishing your own business, you are becoming your own boss, but then again, you are working longer hours than your staff. Vacations cut short, and you take a salary – if any – from your small business’ profit (again, if any.)

People seem to try making money in uncertain situations – everything seems stressful. Entrepreneurship can’t help you. Working for a boss can’t help you. Then, what’s wrong with my life?

Answers to your questions

My friend, there is nothing wrong with your life! What you need to do is to find ways to do things better, the way you want it. The answer to my – and many people’s – problems is this: Go location independent with your business.

Location-independent literally means that you are not bound to a certain location. To me, location independent business means that you can run your business whenever you want, wherever you are. And yes, that includes running the business at your own home.

Please highlight the word “business” – because it’s not the same thing between blogging, copywriting, etc., and running a real business.

Many location independent people are traveling the world with their jobs supporting their travel. It’s trickier in the past 10 months or so, but many still do it, though. While there’s nothing wrong with it, it’s not an ideal situation for people who want to do, say, their woodcarving hobby. They just want more time to do what they love, even if it’s not involving travel in any form.

What they need is a real business, not yet another job.

Want to establish a business? Just add the word “business” after these words: blogging, copywriting, web designing, etc.

Seriously, if you are into blogging, establish a blogging business. Instead of making money blogging, you run a blog(s) as a real business, with staff bloggers running your blogs and stuff.

If you are into web design, establish a web design business – hire staff, outsource to freelancers,… do whatever a business does.

You know what I mean? Don’t establish a business with you as an integral part of it; you need to establish a business that can run with or without you in the mix. This way, you can then decide whether you can “bring” your business with you or leave it behind.

That is my friend, the real essence of running a location independent business.

How to start a real location independent business

I should write about this in another post, as I have so many to share, but for now, here’s a takeaway for you.

To start a real location independent business, you need to embrace technology. What kind of technology? The one that can be run with any computers with an Internet connection.

To make everything runs like a well-oiled machine, you need to develop a system. What kind of system? The one that can automate most of the activities. You need these: Cool software that can automate everything and outsourcing. Then you’ll see that regardless of the situation these days, your business can have a better chance of success.

Good luck with your endeavor!