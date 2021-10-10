There has been a fundamental shift toward online learning, and it didn’t start recently. As far back as 2012, a Babson College board study revealed that 77% of students preferred online education; furthermore, students felt it was better or equal to the classroom learning experience.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of the e-learning industry. The number of college enrolments in the USA has declined by 603,000 since 2020. This is the most significant decline seen since 2011.

The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center (NSCRC) reported a 3.5% reduction in students enrolling in higher education. Private, non-profit institutions like Harvard University saw a decline of 1.1% compared to New Mexico’s public universities that declined by 7.1%.

To respond to the pandemic’s restrictions, many universities converted their classrooms to the online world. However, students are frustrated since internet connectivity can be a challenge, and some share apartments or dorm rooms, making it difficult to attend these classes online.

When they weigh the cost of the traditional college vs a cheaper online alternative, they choose the latter.

Students Prefer Online to Classroom Education

Learning House Inc. recently conducted a survey. Their study showed that 85% of students who previously enrolled in the classroom and online studies felt the online experience was the same or better than the classroom course. Of the 85%, 37% felt the experience online was superior to the classroom.

Students prefer online learning because it enables them to work at their own pace, and they can access courses like those offered by WebAcademyst 24/7. This gives them the flexibility of keeping a job while studying part-time.

They also find online content engaging and access to the instructors easier; they can also network with students from various demographics. Furthermore, online courses have regular evaluations, which helps instructors track progress better.

Entrepreneurs Opt for Short Courses vs. a Degree

Not only are students preferring online learning, but people who are starting up businesses and lack formal education, are preferring e-learning. In most cases, it is not that they need a degree, but the short courses offer content that is fitting to their business needs.

Furthermore, they don’t have to study for years before benefiting from the education. Online courses are structured for easy implementation, making it practical and allowing business owners to see growth sooner.

For example, if you own an e-commerce business, you will need skills like traffic generation, online marketing, and google analytics, to name a few. Therefore, you require instant solutions which a college degree might not deliver.

Furthermore, when starting a business, funds are limited, and degrees are expensive. Online courses are therefore more appealing due to their affordability and accessibility. Enrolling in courses like business entrepreneurship, offered by WebAcademyst and other online academies, packed with the right content and fair price, can be a better option for entrepreneurs.