Anyone travelling abroad, for business or leisure, needs to get a VPN service for their Internet devices. Just because someone isn’t physically in their home country, doesn’t mean they should lose access to the websites they enjoy.

While using a VPN service always provides a number of benefits, it is especially important to have when traveling. There are 3 primary reasons users turn to VPN services whenever they travel abroad.

Access the “Right” Version of Every Website

An often overlooked benefit of using a VPN service, when traveling abroad, is accessing websites in the user’s native language. A growing number of websites will display different content, in different languages, based upon the location of the user.

The user’s location is determined by their IP address. By accessing the website through a VPN server located within the preferred country, the website will appear the way it would if accessed from within that country. This also allows users to access e-commerce websites in their preferred currencies.

Travelers Are Forced to Rely on Unsecure Connections

A majority of people who travel abroad rely primarily on hotels and other public Wi-Fi hotspots to connect to the Internet. Public hotspots are notorious for being unsecured. Anyone who can access the router’s data stream, can also access all of the information being passed through it.

When using a VPN, users create an encrypted tunnel between their device and the VPN server. By keeping the connection private, other users cannot access the connection. Even if they could, all of the data is encrypted when it enters the tunnel. This prevents hackers from inserting harmful data into the data stream or stealing user data.

Gain Access to Blocked Websites

Many countries have a list of websites which cannot be accessed from within their borders. If a person visits a country that has blocked their favorite website, the traveler will not be able to access it until they return home. Using a VPN service eliminates this problem.

By establishing an encrypted connection to the VPN server, the user can bypass the country’s firewalls and eliminate deep packet inspection from the ISP. Their firewalls are dependent upon accessing the flow of information to ensure a user’s device is not trying to access a blocked site. The encrypted tunnel ensures access to the website is not blocked from the user’s device because their firewalls will only see the encrypted data packets sent to and from the VPN server.

There is no reason to lose access to certain websites simply because someone is traveling. A VPN service will not only ensure this doesn’t happen, but also provide an added layer of protection from malicious attacks and overbearing ISPs.