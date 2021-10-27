There are ample opportunities in the markets: e-commerce, foreign exchange, digital currencies, and high frequency offer many avenues for savvy investors to earn an income. But there are considerable risks for those who jump into these ventures without first understanding the markets’ respective rules and common pitfalls.

Learning about the available techniques and strategies that you may want to use can mean the difference between success and failure—that’s where the educators at IM Academy come in.

To be clear, IM Academy does not guarantee results. But having access to experienced teachers and well-structured market strategy courses can make all the difference.

Immerse yourself and learn

You might be surprised at the number of financial courses that charge hefty fees but don’t offer much in the way of real-world information. But IM Academy utilizes case study-based learning involving statistics and tips and is taught in an easy-to-learn format. Courses are available in English, Spanish, French, German, Dutch, Czech, Italian, and more.

Students also benefit from IM Academy’s robust community of students, mentors, and teachers—all ready and willing to support the student body and help them grow professionally and personally.

IM Academy’s most popular course offerings include:

FRX Academy

Learn everything you need to know about forex. This course takes learners on a journey, showing them how to understand and interpret currency movements, the most valuable types of chart analysis, a high-level overview of how foreign markets function, and some of the top market moves and strategies used in the foreign exchange today. The opportunity is ripe in this $5.1-trillion-per-day market (as valued by Forex.com).

Deep training coaches students through high frequency markets. Buckle up and learn all you need to know about this fast-paced environment involving indices, bonds, metals, stocks, and different currencies.

DCX Academy

Digital currencies are here to stay. Access educational resources that give members the confidence and skill to participate in the rapidly growing digital currency market, which is currently a $1 trillion value, according to Coindesk. You’ll learn how this exciting emerging market—with a cap of $2 trillion, as reported by CNBC—operates, the specific currencies it encompasses, and what you need to know about purchasing digital currencies.

Elite Academy

For learners who want to take their strategy to the next level, IM Academy offers complete access to the FRX, HFX, and DCX academies under Elite Academy. Students receive the foundational knowledge to explore some of the largest financial markets in the world.

ECX Academy

Capitalize on the thriving $9 trillion online retail industry, according to Motley Fool, by learning everything you need to know to become a successful e-commerce entrepreneur. The ECX academy walks users through the experience of setting up and running a business. And nothing is left out: learn how to get started, effectively promote products and services on social media, and increase and scale business operations.

The next step is yours to take

It doesn’t matter whether you want to be a successful online retail store owner or your passion lies in the markets: choosing the right online financial education platform is key. With IM Academy’s instruction offered 24/7, students can complete courses at their convenience. And it won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Since the Academy’s inception, affordability and accessibility have been the cornerstone of the dot-com giant. The majority of IM Academy courses are less than $200 a month.

Getting started with IM Academy’s financial education platform is easy. Sign up to learn everything you want about forex markets, high frequency, digital currencies, or running a successful e-commerce business today.

Note: IM Academy is an educational forum for analyzing, learning, and discussing general and generic information related to markets and strategies. IM Academy does not provide personalized recommendations or views as to whether an approach is suited to the financial needs of a specific individual. Before deciding to participate in the forex or other markets, you should carefully consider your objectives, level of experience, and risk. Most importantly, do not risk money you cannot afford to lose. You should take independent financial advice from a professional in connection with, or independent of, research and verify any information you find on the IM Academy website.

RISK WARNING: The information available on the IM Academy website is for educational purposes only, and in no way does IM Academy offer a guarantee of successful investing or an endorsement of investment in any particular product. You should not invest in any financial product unless you understand its risk(s). Cryptocurrency-dominated investments may expose you to great risk. Cryptocurrencies are not FDIC-insured, are often not exchangeable for other commodities, are subject to price volatility, and little to no regulation. Speculating in cryptocurrencies should only be performed by sophisticated investors that are prepared to lose their entire investment.