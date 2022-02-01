As a commercial property owner, upgrading your property to make it more practical for the needs of you and your staff is always a good idea. Not only will your improvements make the space better suited to your current employees, but it can also help to attract new talent too, and ensures your property presents your business in the right way.

If you’re unsure where to start or what changes to make, take inspiration from these potential improvements that will help you create a more practical commercial space, whether you have tenants in place already or you’re getting ready to put the property on the market.

Install New Lighting

Lighting can completely transform a space, and in a commercial property, it also serves a practical purpose as you want the area to be a comfortable working environment.

Alongside new light fixtures, it’s also worth adding energy-efficient bulbs to reduce energy usage for the business. This will bring your utility costs down – LED lights also last nearly 25 times longer than standard bulbs.

Lighting is a relatively small fix, but it has a bit impact on a commercial space, helping to make a space more inviting but also improving productivity in staff.

Soundproof The Space

Unused space above desks can be put to better use in many ways, from disguising ugly wiring and pipe work to soundproofing the office. Implementing a suspended ceiling can make the office more visually appealing, but it also improves the acoustics of the space, enhances energy-efficiency and makes your commercial property more hygienic by preventing mould and mildew.

Suspended ceilings are quick and affordable to install which results in minimal downtime for employees, and it’s an improvement that can offer numerous benefits.

Increase Security Measures

Protecting a commercial building is critical not only for the owner but also for the staff and any future buyers of the property. This means that your priority when making improvements should be to consider how best to secure the building, such as installing stronger gates and shutters, high-tech CCTV cameras and even security guards.

Improving the security in the property can also have the added benefit of reducing your insurance premiums which will save your business money – something that all commercial property owners value.

Maintain The Exterior Grounds

It’s not just the interior of your property you need to think about – how it appears from the outside is just as important, if not more so. A well-maintained property showcases the type of business you’re running, and it can help to increase brand loyalty and reputation.

Consider the ways you can enhance the grounds to not only improve the look of the area but also make it more functional for your staff and visitors, such as levelling out the car park to remove potholes, adding motion-triggered exterior lighting and improving drainage to reduce the risk of flooding during the winter months.

Upgrade the Utilities

From air conditioning and heating systems to wireless technology and energy-efficient appliances for kitchens and dining areas, upgrading the utilities in a commercial building can be a great investment that can save you money in the long-term and can also reduce the carbon footprint of the building.

Smart devices can also be a useful addition to help you keep track of the energy you’re consuming and improve convenience, such as helping property owners to control lights or heating remotely.

Refresh Signage

Signage is essential in a commercial building, not only to make the building navigable for visitors but also for legal compliance. From door signs and navigational signage to signs highlighting fire safety and exit points, it’s important to keep all signs in the building up to date, clear and compliant.

Signs that have become damaged, faded or difficult to read could invalidate insurances and increase the likelihood of someone having an accident on-site, so it’s an improvement that is essential to protect tenants and visitors.

Final Thoughts

Updating a commercial property is almost always worth the extra time and money invested into it, and even small changes can have a big impact.

Carefully considering the improvements you make can help you to make changes that create a positive impression for customers, potential buyers or tenants. Also, consider to make the space more comfortable and practical for employees, whether it’s improving the look of the building or making it more sustainable and environmentally friendly.