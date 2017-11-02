8 Best Virtual Office Locations in The World

One of the trickiest things about setting up a virtual office is picking the actual location. In some cases, you might be a local small or medium size business owner who knows exactly where they need to set up an office. After all, if you and your clients are local, you need to be located somewhere that provides easy physical access to you and your clients.

For all you world-beaters out there, you know it’s vitally important to set up operations in a place that makes clients and competitors know you’re an international brand to be reckoned with. A virtual office provides you with all the amenities you need including conference rooms, executive office space, printer/fax, virtual receptionist, fast access to cafes and restaurants, and a legitimate mailing address to register your business and receive lettermail at.

Best of all, you can physically live in a place that charges minimal business taxes, such as Canada, South East Asia, or the Middle East – etcetera – while enjoying the prestige added to your brand that comes when you have offices in major business hubs located in popular business hubs throughout Europe and Asia.

Here’s the 8 best locations in the world you should consider when you set up an account with a virtual office provider.

1. Hong Kong, China

Hong Kong is, and may always be, the most expensive and desirable city in the world to do business. International businesses in all major industries want to do business here because both cheap labor and high IQs are accessible on every street corner. As a location for a virtual office, you won’t find a place with more business prestige. Putting down virtual roots here tells your clients and competitors you’re a top-notch business owner for sure.

Traditional office rental rates are so high here. Before virtual space was a reality (pun), only the likes of Apple, Microsoft, and Morgan Stanley and other big heavyweights could even dream of setting up shop here. Commercial office space runs well over $2000 per sq/m and is sure to keep rising as demand increases and available space shrinks in the country.

2. Paris, France

Paris is a major world cultural hub with fashion, romance, and spectacular French cuisine at the top of the list of things that draw people here. It’s also a popular place for businesses to set up operations. Paris hosts many billion-dollar businesses in the areas of insurance and financial services, and businesses in the service industry in general.

Being so popular, office space is at a definite premium with the cost per square meter to rent reaching from $1100 to $1500 USD for a modest base of operations. The much lower cost of a virtual office makes Paris a definite reality for your business.

3. London, England

London alone makes up for approximately 20 percent of Britain’s entire economy. It’s home to hundreds of overseas banking institutions and other financial heavyweight corporations. The fashion and food industry also continues to boom. The UK capital also continually boasts the highest number of visitors of any world city on a yearly basis.

Truly a dream location to set up an office, rental fees typically start around $1000 per sq/m on the low end. Setting up a virtual office space can be finalized for much less, leaving your clients in awe at how much success you’ve undoubtedly achieved in your business.

4. Moscow, Russia

Moscow is a booming business metropolis. As they continue into their second decade of socialist freedom, international business continues to expand into, and base their operations out of the country. Commercial development is a primary motivator with the Russian government and its citizens, and the city makes for the perfect hub for businesses looking to do business throughout Central and Eastern Europe, and China.

With office space starting around $900 per sq/m to rent, cost can be a big factor when setting down international roots in this flourishing city. Choosing to make your move into Moscow via virtual real estate is a great way to elevate your brand without breaking the budget.

5. Singapore, South East Asia

This sovereign city state has been at the top of the list of Asian cities to do business in for years now. It’s considered a gateway to Chinese markets, and truly a modern spectacle when it comes to incredible architecture and cultural diversity. Singapore is a great option for any business looking to set up shop overseas, but particularly attractive to those in financial services and the shipping industry.

Like all destinations topping this list, rent is anything but cheap here if you want to do things traditional and rent an exclusive office space. Rental costs average around $850 per sq/m and can go significantly higher. Virtual office space, on the other hand, is affordable for even the leanest-run startups.

6. Beijing, China

China is a business superpower, particularly when it comes to tech development, construction, mining, automotive, and agriculture. It’s among the world’s most heavily populated cities, making for a melting pot of local and international business talent. Whether you’re looking to start building relations in this highly politically-influenced business atmosphere, or simply want to have a foothold in the Far East, Beijing is a great place to set up a virtual office.

Due to the fact that countless companies want to set up shop and do business here, rental rates are fast-approaching that of Paris, ranging from $800 per sq/m for a cubicle-sized office – to a lot more for space you can stretch your legs in. Obviously, a virtual office can be nailed down for (much) less!

7. Dubai, UAE

Dubai is one of a select few cities in the middle east that’s very lax on immigration and international businesses. The city is considered the hub of Middle Mastern and African business affairs, and the spectacular skyline (including the famed Burj Khalifa) leaves nothing to the imagination about Dubai being a place where serious business is done. This place is a great option for any international business on the rise, but is most popular among select service businesses and industrial goods manufacturing.

While not uber-expensive to rent space here, the average $500+ per sq/m can definitely be a challenge if you were to rent a dedicated office space, making virtual office rental a great option for saving money while increasing the perceived value of your brand.

8. Madrid, Spain

Madrid is on the same level as New York with regard to the number of media businesses that base their operations out of here, making them the biggest media capital in Europe, arguably the world. It’s also the 5th largest city in Europe currently (after taking Brexit into account) with the most recent ratings. Madrid is a perfect centralized location to set up a virtual business office with which to expand your business globally.

Surprisingly, renting a non virtual office here isn’t terribly hard on the pockets, sitting around $500 sq/m. Rental is still much higher than the much lower monthly rates offered by popular virtual office providers.

