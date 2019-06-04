With crowdfunding, it is now possible to put a business in front of a larger audience and understand its value while raising funds. And unlike before, you can easily turn your idea into a mainstream business. However, opening the doors to success is not that easy, especially if the right strategies are not followed.

Crowdfunding at a glance

Crowdfunding, by essence, is a way to raise funds (capital) through the collective efforts of people (e.g. customers, family, friends, individual investors, etc.). This method is specifically done via crowdfunding platforms, as well as some social media sites.

Here are some crowdfunding sites that can help you fund and fuel your business:

Crowdrise

Fundable

Funding Circle

Give

GoFundMe

Indiegogo

Patreon

Razoo

RocketHub

Benefits of crowdfunding

As you tap into a wider investor pool, you get to enjoy more flexing options in terms of fundraising. Here are some of them:

1. Efficiency

Perhaps one of the best things about this method is that it lets you centralize and, at the same time, streamline all of your fundraising efforts. You can build a comprehensive profile that can help funnel prospects and/or potential investors, eliminating the need to reach them individually. As a result, you get to have more time to focus on your business core.

2. Presentation

Your crowdfunding campaign gives you the ability to look at your business from a top level, from offerings to value proposition to history. And by doing so, you are able to boil everything down to a more polished and understandable package.

3. Reach

Crowdfunding gives you the ability to widen your reach, giving you access to thousands of investors. The latter, in particular, can see, interact, and even share your campaign. It is like hiring a criminal lawyer to handle your legal issues, giving you the much-needed legal reach.

4. Validation Of Concept

Presenting your idea or business to a larger audience is an excellent opportunity to not only validate your offering but also refine it. Why? That is because investors will begin to ask questions, provide feedback, or share your idea to others. From there, you get to understand what needs to be improved or what road your business should take.

So, how do you think will crowdfunding benefit your business idea? Now that you have concrete knowledge about this method, it is time you put the work yourself!

Important Things To Keep In Mind

It holds true that crowdfunding is a huge thing right now. But in order for it to be successful, there are things that you need to keep in mind. Well, without further ado, here they are:

1. Understand What Crowdfunding Is

Before you enter a crowdfunding project, make sure that you have concrete knowledge about how it works. As mentioned above, it is your way of raising capital. For it to become a reality, a lot of marketing strategies are needed. That is why you must have a better understanding of what crowdfunding first, so you will know exactly what to do.

2. Know Your Idea

How can you convince people to invest on your idea if you yourself do not know what it is? Or perhaps you can tell what it may mean, but you barely understand the different processes involved. In order for you to reach people and encourage them to invest, it is imperative that you are able to know and understand the idea you are selling to them.

3. Convey Your Message

Try to find a way to convey to people why the need to crowdfund your business. Is it just because you lack resources? Keep in mind that sometimes crowdfunding, apart from being a medium for raising capital, is a good way to connect to potential customers while your idea is still in birthing stage.