Many busy entrepreneurs experience burnout. When they feel stressed, unappreciated, and constantly under pressure, their home and work lives suffer. It is crucial to set your work-life balance so that you will be able to withstand the pressure that comes along with owning your own business.

Scott Smith, an entrepreneur from Saratoga Springs, New York, goes into depth on the topic of work-life balance, giving useful tips that other business owners can use to optimize their lives.

What is Work-Life Balance?

Some entrepreneurs may laugh when you ask them if they have a strong sense of work-life balance. Entrepreneurs are notorious workaholics, and it can be hard for them to give up any aspect of control over their business so that they can relax.

A healthy work-life balance means paying attention to the conditions you are living and working under, both at home and in the office. When people have a sense of balance between their business lives and their home lives, they have an easier time coping with problems that can occur on either side of the divide.

What Are Some Things to Avoid?

When you are trying to create a healthy work-life balance, it is important to set aside time when you will not be thinking about work. This can be extremely difficult to put in practice, especially when a business has extended hours, like a restaurant. Try to find ways to set yourself completely in the moment when you are not at work. Mindfulness meditation techniques may help.

For example, if you are at a child’s soccer game, resist the temptation to sit on the sidelines answering work emails on your phone. Instead, concentrate fully on the game. It is great to offer any help that the coach may need during the game, such as supervising children on the bench and helping with snacks.

It is also important to keep your attention fully on your family when you are at home. Children sense when they are considered less important than work, and this can have damaging effects on your relationship with your child. The popular saying is that you may regret not spending as much time with your family, but you will never regret spending less time at work.

How Should I Set Boundaries?

Setting boundaries is one of the most crucial points when it comes to achieving work-life balance. This may be more difficult if you are involved in a family business.

Make sure that everyone in your life knows that there are hours when you cannot be reached by your office unless it is a true emergency. When you are not constantly checking your mail or texts, you will be able to relax and enjoy your family. Even children spend too much time on their devices.

It is a great idea to set up a central family device-charging station where phones, laptops, and tablets must stay during certain hours. Even the simple act of banning electronics from the dinner table can help to create a calm atmosphere at home. You will also be modeling good device habits with your children.

Setting boundaries also has an emotional component. When entrepreneurs are deeply involved in their business, it makes sense that they would derive a large part of their self-worth from their jobs. If work is not going well, this causes people to feel bad about themselves and can lead to anxiety, depression, and more serious mental health issues.

It is helpful to separate your “work self” from your “true self” and to let your work go at the end of the day. This is easier said than done, but it can help you to create a more peaceful atmosphere at home and at work.

What are Healthy Coping Skills?

Too many busy entrepreneurs find themselves in destructive spirals when they do not take care of their emotional health. Sometimes the best thing to do when you feel overwhelmed is just to stop what you’re doing and take a break for five to ten minutes to go for a walk or grab a coffee.

Outside of working hours, exercise is a good way to burn off stress, says Scott Smith. People who exercise regularly are happier and healthier. They are better able to cope with the negative feelings that can occur at work, and they have a better sense of self-worth than people who do not exercise. Hobbies like reading, woodworking, fishing, and music are also wonderful ways to relax.

Final Thoughts

Scott Smith of Saratoga Springs, New York reminds readers that while they could be replaced at work, they can never be replaced at home. Setting healthy boundaries will help your business be more successful and will help you cope with challenges better at home and at work.