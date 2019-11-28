Now that Halloween is over, kids are excited about the next big holiday coming up—Christmas! As a retail shop owner – either online or offline – you’re probably starting to think of gift ideas that children will love. Well, why not recommend them something that is both fun and educational?

Here are three great Christmas gift ideas to sell in your store – something that they will surely enjoy and learn from at the same time:

1. Science Kit

Science kits come in all different shapes, sizes, and subjects. Some are focused on botany, which teaches children about plants and how to take care of them. Others are focused on anatomy, which guides kids about the different parts of the body, both external and internal.

There are also science kits that contain various experiments, which teach children about chemistry, physics, and biology. Moreover, you will find science kits for kids that are about engineering, geology, medicine, and etcetera. These science kits inspire children’s curiosity towards different scientific fields at an early age.

2. Book Collection

Book collections are great for storytime with kids. You can use them to create a healthy night routine that:

gives you time to bond with your children,

trains their body to sleep at a specific time,

stimulates their creativity,

improves their reading comprehension, and

increases their attention span.

There are different kinds of book collections. You can get a Disney book collection with classic and new stories that kids will both enjoy. You can also find other book collections at The Works. There are Christmas-themed Peppa Pig and Friends picture books, a Diary of a Wimpy Kid set, and a box of The Chronicles of Narnia books.

3. Arts & Crafts Supplies

Arts and crafts supplies are also a fun and educational Christmas gift idea for kids. This activity helps children:

develop motor skills, dexterity, and hand-eye coordination;

improve creativity, self-esteem, and socialization skills; and

enhance decision-making skills, self-expression, and memory.

There are different arts and crafts projects that kids can participate in based on their age. Some of them will require adult supervision, which parents can take advantage of and use as quality time with their children.

Need some idea? You can make slimes, friendship bracelets, wind chimes, no-sew quilts, string art, and other cool things. Aside from the benefits listed above, the best thing about arts and crafts projects is that kids feel accomplished afterwards. They teach kids that hard work pays off and that you can have fun while working.

Conclusion

This Christmas, help your customers to stuff their kids’ stockings with gifts like science kits, book collections, and arts and crafts supplies. Aside from being fun and educational, they are also gifts that families can enjoy and learn from together. They’re all fascinating, and the kids will definitely love and use these gifts throughout the New Year.