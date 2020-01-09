The grocery sector is massive. It is estimated that there are over 40,000 different products in total in the average supermarket in the USA. This means that your product doesn’t only need to be great and fill a demand, but it also has to be thoughtfully designed too.

The good news is that good design is something that is accessible to all, and you actually get the chance to compete with the big players even if you have a limited budget. All you need is to find a talented team to work with, have the proper resources, and have a basic knowledge of what makes for good product packaging design.

In this article, we’re going to give you a few tips that will help your product stand out and fly off the shelves.

K.I.S.S.

The most important thing is to make sure that you keep things as simple as possible, while still giving your clients all the information they need to know about the product. Your customers should be able to tell what the product is intended for and the brand in less than four seconds, which is the estimated attention span of the average customer.

One example of unclear packaging would be a cleaning product with a fruity fragrance plastered with images of fruits. A design like this could easily confuse customers as to what the product is actually about. While fruits could be part of the design, they should be a secondary or tertiary element and off-center, if possible. The emphasis should be on the brand and the content of the bottle.

Be Honest

While you want to make your product look as good as possible, you don’t want to drift into false advertising territory. Don’t show cookies that look like they’re dripping with chocolate when they’re just chocolate flavored. And don’t use images of plump fresh produce if your product doesn’t contain any. Your clients will simply end up disappointed, and literally be left with a bad taste in their mouths.

Go with the Right Manufacturer

The manufacturer and designer you’re going to go with will make a huge difference to the quality of the packaging and its ability to sell. Ideally, you want to work with a company that will allow you to create designs on the fly and go for small batches too.

Services like Package Lab can produce custom-made packaging for all sorts of products in as little as 24 hours. Services like these also usually have a design team that understands the product and can come up with great ideas if you need help with your design.

Get Maximum Shelf Impact

Shelf impact is exactly what it sounds like. It’s the packaging’s ability to stand out from the rest. And don’t make the mistake of thinking that colorful packaging will automatically stand out, as many others may be designed along the same lines.

Sometimes, minimalist designs will stand out much more in these circumstances. The only way to know what works is to imitate your product’s placement surrounded by other products and through trial and error.

Conclusion

These are only a few ways that you can make your product pop out and catch the attention of customers. Make sure that you work with the right people, and don’t be afraid to try new things and do as much research as you can before you settle on a final design.